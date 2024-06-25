Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 88.50 feet on June 25, 2024

Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 88.50 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,258.70 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 77.49 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 257 cusecs and a discharge of 575 cusecs.
