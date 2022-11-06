Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 87.70 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 87.70 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,338.77 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 72 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 425 cusecs and nil discharge.
