Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 87.10 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 87.10 feet (the maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 1941.52 cusecs and a discharge of 1504.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 71.60 feet (the maximum level is 118 feet) with an inflow of 1613.89 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs. The rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Cheranmahadevi 1.60, Manimutharu 20, Palayamkottai 4.20, Tirunelveli 2, Kalakadu 11.20, Manjolai 9, Kakkachi 12, Nalumukku 14 and Oothu recorded 16 mm rainfall.

