Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 87.10 feet

Published - November 18, 2024 06:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 87.10 feet (the maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 1941.52 cusecs and a discharge of 1504.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 71.60 feet (the maximum level is 118 feet) with an inflow of 1613.89 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs. The rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Cheranmahadevi 1.60, Manimutharu 20, Palayamkottai 4.20, Tirunelveli 2, Kalakadu 11.20, Manjolai 9, Kakkachi 12, Nalumukku 14 and Oothu recorded 16 mm rainfall.

November 18, 2024

