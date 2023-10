October 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Water level in Papanasam Dam stood at 85.65 feet against the maximum capacity of 143 feet on Sunday, with the inflow recorded at 610.95 cusecs. The discharge was 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar Dam was 55.55 feet (118 ft.) with an inflow of 68 cusecs and a discharge of 10 cusecs.