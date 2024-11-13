Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 85.60 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 85.60 feet (the maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 521.99 cusecs and discharge of 1,200 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 64.75 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 34.62 cusecs and discharge of 235 cusecs.
