ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 85.60 feet

Published - November 13, 2024 05:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 85.60 feet (the maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 521.99 cusecs and discharge of 1,200 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 64.75 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 34.62 cusecs and discharge of 235 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US