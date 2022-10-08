Madurai

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 85.40 feet

A view of Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District.

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 85.40 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 284.77 cusecs and a discharge of 771 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 72.05 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 13 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.


