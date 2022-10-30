Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 85 feet

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 30, 2022 16:41 IST

Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 85 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 568.40 cusecs and a discharge of 409.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 71.15 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 6 cusecs and nil discharge.

