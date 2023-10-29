Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 84.75 feet

October 29, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam was 84.75 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 348.553 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 55.84 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 40 cusecs and discharge of 10 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Ambasamudram: 5, Cheranmahadevi: 8, Nanguneri: 15.60, Palayamkottai: 2, Papanasam: 6, Radhapuram: 10, Tirunelveli: 5.60, Kalakkad: 8.40, Kodumudiyar: 6 and Moolakaraipatti recorded 12 mm rainfall.

