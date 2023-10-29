HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 84.75 feet

October 29, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Papanasam dam was 84.75 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 348.553 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 55.84 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 40 cusecs and discharge of 10 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Ambasamudram: 5, Cheranmahadevi: 8, Nanguneri: 15.60, Palayamkottai: 2, Papanasam: 6, Radhapuram: 10, Tirunelveli: 5.60, Kalakkad: 8.40, Kodumudiyar: 6 and Moolakaraipatti recorded 12 mm rainfall.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.