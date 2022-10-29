Madurai

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 84.50 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 84.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 762.50 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 71.20 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 4 cusecs and nil discharge.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2022 5:37:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level-in-papanasam-dam-stands-at-8450-feet/article66068604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY