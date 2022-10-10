Madurai

Water level in Papanasam Dam stands at 84 feet

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 84 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 307.76 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 71.45 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 14 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.


