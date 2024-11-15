Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 83.60 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 83.60 feet (the maximum level is 143 feet) on Friday with an inflow of 333.99 cusecs and discharge of 1,298.50 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 65.20 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 278.02 cusecs and discharge of 35 cusecs.

The rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m on Friday was (in mm): Cheranmahadevi 10.40, Manimutharu 19.40, Palayamkottai 13.20, Tirunelveli 8.20, Kalakadu 12.60, Manjolai 78, Kakkachi 87, Nalumukku 96 and Oothu 101 mm.

