ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 83.60 feet

Published - November 15, 2024 05:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 83.60 feet (the maximum level is 143 feet) on Friday with an inflow of 333.99 cusecs and discharge of 1,298.50 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 65.20 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 278.02 cusecs and discharge of 35 cusecs.

The rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m on Friday was (in mm): Cheranmahadevi 10.40, Manimutharu 19.40, Palayamkottai 13.20, Tirunelveli 8.20, Kalakadu 12.60, Manjolai 78, Kakkachi 87, Nalumukku 96 and Oothu 101 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US