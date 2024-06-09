Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 81.20 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam was 81.20 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 4,002.905 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 82.27 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 419.87 cusecs and a discharge of 245 cusecs.

The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. was as follows: Papanasam: 14, Servalaru: 7, Manimuthar: 1.6, Kodumudiyar: 16, Manjolai: 17, Kakkachi: 66, Nalumukku: 108, Oothu: 90 and Radhapuram recorded 4 mm rainfall, PWD officials said on Sunday.

