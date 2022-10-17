The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 81.15 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 534.84 cusecs and 404.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 70.70 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 11 cusecs and no water was discharged.
Water level in Papanasam Dam stands at 81.15 feet
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.