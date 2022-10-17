Water level in Papanasam Dam stands at 81.15 feet

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 81.15 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 534.84 cusecs and 404.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 70.70 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 11 cusecs and no water was discharged.