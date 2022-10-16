Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 80.85 feet The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI October 16, 2022 16:46 ISTADVERTISEMENTWater level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 80.85 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 206.71 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 70.75 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 9 cusecs and nil discharge.ADVERTISEMENT This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out