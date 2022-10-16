Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 80.85 feet

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 16, 2022 16:46 IST

Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 80.85 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 206.71 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 70.75 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 9 cusecs and nil discharge.

