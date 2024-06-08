Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 77.10 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 77.10 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 850.58 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 82.08 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 90.12 cusecs and a discharge of 245 cusecs.

Rainfall (in mm) in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. are as follows: Papanasam: 4, Servalaru: 2, Manimuthar: 3.20, Manjolai: 7, Kakkachi: 28, Nalumukku: 62, Oothu: 41, Ambasamudram: 1 and Radhapuram recorded 7 mm rainfall.