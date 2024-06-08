GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 77.10 feet

Published - June 08, 2024 04:53 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Srikrishna L 2193

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 77.10 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 850.58 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 82.08 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 90.12 cusecs and a discharge of 245 cusecs.

Rainfall (in mm) in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. are as follows: Papanasam: 4, Servalaru: 2, Manimuthar: 3.20, Manjolai: 7, Kakkachi: 28, Nalumukku: 62, Oothu: 41, Ambasamudram: 1 and Radhapuram recorded 7 mm rainfall.

