Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 70.85 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 70.85 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 995.13 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 84.75 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 129.38 cusecs and a discharge of 345 cusecs.
Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 70.85 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 995.13 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 84.75 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 129.38 cusecs and a discharge of 345 cusecs.