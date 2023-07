July 27, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 70.70 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 922.56 cusecs and a discharge of 704.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 44.20 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 37 cusecs and a discharge of 10 cusecs.