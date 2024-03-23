ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 68.45 feet

March 23, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI, 24/12/2009: The Manimuthar Dam which reached its maximum capacity of 118 feet on December 24, 2009. Photo: A. Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: """A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN;A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN - A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN"""

Water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 68.45 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 34.48 cusecs and discharge of 304.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 97.31 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 126 cusecs and discharge of 645 cusecs.

The rainfall (in mm) in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. was as follows: Cheranmahadevi: 1.20, Radhapuram: 10, Manjolai: 16, Kalakkad: 5.2, Kakkachi: 5, Nalumukku: 5 and Oothu recorded 20 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US