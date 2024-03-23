GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 68.45 feet

March 23, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau
TIRUNELVELI, 24/12/2009: The Manimuthar Dam which reached its maximum capacity of 118 feet on December 24, 2009. Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

TIRUNELVELI, 24/12/2009: The Manimuthar Dam which reached its maximum capacity of 118 feet on December 24, 2009. Photo: A. Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: """A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN;A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN - A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN"""

Water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 68.45 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 34.48 cusecs and discharge of 304.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 97.31 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 126 cusecs and discharge of 645 cusecs.

The rainfall (in mm) in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. was as follows: Cheranmahadevi: 1.20, Radhapuram: 10, Manjolai: 16, Kalakkad: 5.2, Kakkachi: 5, Nalumukku: 5 and Oothu recorded 20 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.

