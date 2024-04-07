ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 62.30 feet

April 07, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Srikrishna L 2193

The water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 62.30 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 25.76 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. In Manimuthar dam, the water level was 91.70 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 19 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US