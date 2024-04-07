Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 62.30 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 62.30 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 25.76 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. In Manimuthar dam, the water level was 91.70 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 19 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs.
