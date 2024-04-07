Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 62.30 feet

April 07, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 62.30 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 25.76 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. In Manimuthar dam, the water level was 91.70 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 19 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs.

