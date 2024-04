April 13, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 61.45 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 624.61 cusecs of water and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 91.11 feet (maximum level 118 feet) with an inflow of 291 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs.