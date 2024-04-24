Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 59.90 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 59.90 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 41.71 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 89.94 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 16.50 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs.
