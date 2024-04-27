Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 59.05 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 59.05 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 49.12 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 89.50 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 26.50 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.
