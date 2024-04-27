Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 59.05 feet

April 27, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 59.05 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 49.12 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 89.50 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 26.50 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.

