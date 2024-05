Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 57.30 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had inflow of 2,949.47 cusecs of water and 338.50 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 85 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 381.75 cusecs and 345 cusecs of water was discharged.