Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 56 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 56 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 27.38 cusecs and a discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 88 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 46.39 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.
