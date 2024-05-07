Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 56 feet

May 07, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 56 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 27.38 cusecs and a discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 88 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 46.39 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.

