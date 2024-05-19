GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 51.25 feet

Published - May 19, 2024 05:20 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 51.25 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 475.55 cusecs and a discharge of 256 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 85.53 ft (maximum level 118 feet) with an inflow of 105.51 cusecs and a discharge of 245 cusecs. The amount of rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Papanasam: 38, Servalaru: 7, Manimuthar: 0.40, Kodumudiyar: 45, Nambiar: 10, Manjolai: 7, Kakkachi: 14, Nalumukku: 33, Oothu: 28, Radhapuram: 19, Kalakkadu recorded 3.20 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.

