August 26, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Water level in Papanasam dam was 51.10 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 80.88 and a discharge of 354.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 41.80 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 2 cusecs and nil discharge.