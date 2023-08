August 29, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 49.40 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 124.76 cusecs and a discharge of 363.49 cusecs.. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 41.50 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 2 cusecs and nil discharge.