July 03, 2023 - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 41 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 589 cusecs and a discharge of 104.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 45.85 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 76 cusecs and a discharge of 275 cusecs.