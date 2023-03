March 26, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Papanasam dam was 23.35 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 99.54 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 79.60 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 2 cusecs and a discharge of 5 cusecs. There was no rain in the region during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.