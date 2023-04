April 02, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Water level in Papanasam dam was 20 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 18.75 cusecs and a discharge of 104.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 78.55 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 49 cusecs and a discharge of 1919 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Manimuthar: 8.6, Manjolai: 31, Kakaachi: 4, Nalumukku: 1 and Cheranmahadevi recorded 8 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.