Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 142.20 feet

January 07, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 142.20 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1753.45 cusecs and a discharge of 1505.60 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 114.29 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 1240 cusecs and a discharge of 2000 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. was as follows: Papanasam: 50, Servalaru: 36, Manimuthar: 46, Kodumudiyar: 7, Kannadian: 51.6, Ambasamudram: 28, Cheranmahadevi: 6.8, Nanguneri: 2.8, Kalakkad: 16.2, Tirunelveli: 0.60, Manjolai: 45, Kakkachi: 52, Nalumukku: 60 and Oothu: 48 mm.

