December 23, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam was 142.15 feet (maximum level 143 ft) on Saturday with an inflow of 1757.26 cusecs and a discharge of 2189.17 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 117.58 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 1351 cusecs and nil discharge. There was no rain in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday, PWD officials said.