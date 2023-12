December 28, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday was 142.10 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 739.38 cusecs and discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 118 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow and discharge of 300 cusecs each. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday (in mm): Oothu 52, Nalumukku 40, Kakkachi 30, Manjolai 28, Papanasam 6, Kanadian Anicut 5.80, Servalar dam 4, Palayamkottai and Kalakkad 1 each.