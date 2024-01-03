ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 141.70 feet

January 03, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Srikrishna L 2193

The water level in Papanasam dam was 141.70 feet (maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 1,063.14 cusecs and a discharge of 836 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 113.66 feet (118 feet) with an inflow and a discharge of 520 cusecs each. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Wednesday is as follows: Papanasam: 7, Servalar: 5, Manimuthar: 6.8, Kannadiyan: 7.2, Manjolai: 9, Kakkachi: 5, Nalumukku: 3, Oothu: 8, Ambasamudram: 3, Cheranmahadevi: 1, Nanguneri: 3 and Kalakkad: 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US