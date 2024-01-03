GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 141.70 feet

January 03, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam was 141.70 feet (maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 1,063.14 cusecs and a discharge of 836 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 113.66 feet (118 feet) with an inflow and a discharge of 520 cusecs each. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Wednesday is as follows: Papanasam: 7, Servalar: 5, Manimuthar: 6.8, Kannadiyan: 7.2, Manjolai: 9, Kakkachi: 5, Nalumukku: 3, Oothu: 8, Ambasamudram: 3, Cheranmahadevi: 1, Nanguneri: 3 and Kalakkad: 4.

