December 30, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 141.55 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 2670.23 cusecs and a discharge of 3425.50 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 116.26 ft (118 ft) with an inflow and a discharge of 5910 cusecs each. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. was as follows: Manjolai: 102, Kakkachi: 200, Nalumukku: 210, Oothu: 220, Papanasam: 25, Servalaru: 4, Manimuthar: 6.8, Kannadian: 5.8 and Kalakkad: 1.4 mm.