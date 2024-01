January 01, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam on Monday was 141 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1388.67 cusecs and a discharge of 946.81 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 113.22 ft (118 ft) with an inflow and a discharge of 1053 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. are as follows: Papanasam: 7, Manjolai: 10, Kakkachi: 5, Nalumukku: 12 and Oothu: 15.