Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 140.50 feet

January 21, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Tirunelveli

2193

The water level in Papanasam dam was 140.50 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 883.40 cusecs and a discharge of 1,054.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 117.95 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 650 cusecs and a discharge of 380 cusecs. The water level recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Papanasam: 5, Servalar: 2, Manimuthar: 14.80, Kannadiyan: 8.6, Kudumudiyar: 11, Ambasamudram: 6, Cheranmahadevi: 4, Radhapuram: 3, Nanguneri: 12, Kalakkad: 9.2, Manjolai: 7, Kakkachi: 6, Nalumukku: 8 and Oothu recorded 12 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.

