GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 140.50 feet

January 21, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Srikrishna L 2193

The water level in Papanasam dam was 140.50 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 883.40 cusecs and a discharge of 1,054.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 117.95 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 650 cusecs and a discharge of 380 cusecs. The water level recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Papanasam: 5, Servalar: 2, Manimuthar: 14.80, Kannadiyan: 8.6, Kudumudiyar: 11, Ambasamudram: 6, Cheranmahadevi: 4, Radhapuram: 3, Nanguneri: 12, Kalakkad: 9.2, Manjolai: 7, Kakkachi: 6, Nalumukku: 8 and Oothu recorded 12 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.