Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 120.70 feet

December 10, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam was 120.70 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 870.509 cusecs and a discharge of 407.25 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 82.30 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 457 cusecs and a discharge of 15 cusecs. Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Papanasam 35, Servalaru: 18, Manimuthar: 62.2, Kodumudiyar: 29, Manjolai: 90, Kakkachi: 82, Naalumukku: 105, Oothu: 95, Ambasamudram: 49, Cheranmahadevi: 73.6, Nanguneri: 2.6, Kalakkad: 20.2, Palayamkottai: 19 and Nellai recorded 22.2 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.

