Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 120.60 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 120.60 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,040.683 cusecs and a discharge of 1,154.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 70.77 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 135 cusecs and a discharge of 125 cusecs.
