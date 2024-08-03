ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 120.60 feet

Published - August 03, 2024 08:16 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District. File | Photo Credit: FILE PICTURE

Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 120.60 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,040.683 cusecs and a discharge of 1,154.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 70.77 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 135 cusecs and a discharge of 125 cusecs.

Related Topics

Madurai / rains / water

