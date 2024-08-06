Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 118.90 feet on August 6, 2024

Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 118.90 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 558.57 cusecs and a discharge of 1,154.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 70.32 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 34.82 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs.
