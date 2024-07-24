ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 117.30 feet

Published - July 24, 2024 06:50 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 117.30 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 649.69 cusecs and a discharge of 1,104.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 71.67 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 30 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.

