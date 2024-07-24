Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 117.30 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 117.30 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 649.69 cusecs and a discharge of 1,104.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 71.67 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 30 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.

