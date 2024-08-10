Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 116.60 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 116.60 feet (maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 316.643 cusecs and a discharge of 1154.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 69.26 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 47.89 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs.

