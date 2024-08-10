ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 116.60 feet

Published - August 10, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Srikrishna L 2193

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 116.60 feet (maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 316.643 cusecs and a discharge of 1154.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 69.26 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 47.89 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs.

