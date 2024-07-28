Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 115.45 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 115.45 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 415.741 cusecs and a discharge of 1,104.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 120.77 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 18 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.
