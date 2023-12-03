Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 113.60 feet

December 03, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam was 113.60 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 2,586.273 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 78.80 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 822 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Papanasam: 70, Servalaru: 32, Manimuthar: 38.4, Nambiaru: 12, Ambasamudram: 35, Cheranmahadevi: 1, Kalakkad: 2.2, Palayamkottai: 1 and Tirunelveli recorded 3 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.

