Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 110.80 feet on July 17, 2024

Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 110.80 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 4,915.10 cusecs and a discharge of 956 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 73.10 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 320 cusecs and a discharge of 350 cusecs.
